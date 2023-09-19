Medomak Valley girls soccer team won a 4-3 overtime thriller on the road at Morse on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Summer Staples scored less than a minute into overtime to give Medomak Valley the win. Down 3-1 early in the second half, the Panthers came storming back. Scarlett Flint scored her second goal of the match after she made a slick move to beat a defender and then tucked a shot just under the crossbar to spark the Panthers rally. Haley Puchalski jammed in a rebound during a mad scramble just inches from the goal lim

e to tie the match with nine minutes remaining. Early in OT, Staples secured a long pass up the wing from Flint before sending a high spinning ball at the goal that took an odd bounce that caromed off the goalie’s hands and behind her – just barely crossing the goal line to win the game.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

