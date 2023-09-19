Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Medomak girls win overtime thriller at Morse Medomak 4 - Morse 3

at

Medomak Valley girls soccer team won a 4-3 overtime  thriller on the road at Morse on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Summer Staples scored less than a minute into overtime to give Medomak Valley the win. Down 3-1 early in the second half, the Panthers came storming back. Scarlett Flint scored her second goal of the match after she made a slick move to beat a defender and then tucked a shot just under the crossbar to spark the Panthers rally. Haley Puchalski jammed in a rebound during a mad scramble just inches from the goal lim

Morse goalie Riley Walters dives after a Summer Staples shot that eluded her in overtime to give Medomak a thrilling 4-3 comeback win. (Mic LeBel photo)

e to tie the match with nine minutes remaining. Early in OT, Staples secured a long pass up the wing from Flint before sending a high spinning ball at the goal that took an odd bounce that caromed off the goalie’s hands and behind her – just barely crossing the goal line to win the game.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^