Medomak Valley will host a girls youth basketball clinic on Saturdays Nov. 4 and 18. The clinics will be run by new head coach Lindsay Vinal, and Richie Oliver.

The youth basketball program begins on Nov. 20 and runs through January 20..

The clinic on Saturday, Nov. 4 will be held at MVHS from 1-2:30 p.m. for grades 3 &4 and 2:30-4 p.m. for grades 5&6 at the High School. The clinic on Saturday, Nov. 18 will be at Medomak Middle School, with grades 3&4 going 9-10:30 a.m., and 5&6 going 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

For more information, or to sign up, contact Lindsay at Vinallindsay@gmail.com

