Medomak girls youth basketball

Medomak youth girls basketball

Medomak Valley girls winter youth basketball program begins on Sat., Nov. 12 and runs through Jan. 21. The program is open to girls in grades 3-6 in the RSU 40 school district. MVHS varsity girls coach Ryan McNelly will be heading up the program.

There will be clinics on Nov. 12 and 19. On Nov. 12, the grade 3-4 clinic will run from 12:30-2 p.m. at MVHS, grades 5-6 from 2-3:30 p.m. at MVHS. On Nov. 19 grades 3-4 clinic will run from 9-10:30 a.m. and grades 5-6 clinic will run from 10:30 a.m. -12 noon at MMS.

Registration will take place on Nov. 12 and 19. The cost is $40 per child. Please make checks payable to Medomak Valley Boosters Club.

If a child is unable to make the clinics, they can still participate in the basketball program

Any questions and concerns will be addressed at the two clinics. Please call Ryan McNelly @ 207-975-3182 or email him at

Ryan_McNelly@msad40.org for more information.

