The Medomak Valley golf team beat Erskine by one stroke in a KVAC playoff match on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro. The Panthers outstroked the Eagles 181-182 to advance to play in the KVAC shootout on Thursday, Oct. 2.

Joseph Wilcox led the way for the Panthers by carding a low score of 40. Other scores for the varsity team included Micah Fagonde 45, Mason Nguyen 47, Sebastian Mank 49, Kollin Donlin 49, and Wyatt Hood 53.

Carter Ulmer had the top score for Erskine with a 43. Other Erskine scores included Nathan Choate 48, Reid Jackson 45, Jacoby Mort 52, Trenton Smith 52, and Blake Morrow 46.

Medomak 7.5 – Oceanside 1.5

The Panthers golf team beat Oceanside 7.5 to 1.5 in their season finale on Friday, Sept. 26 at Rockland Golf Club. Medomak Valley shot a team score of 172, 10 strokes better than Oceanside’s score of 182.

Joseph Wilcox (40) tied his match with Aiden Willis (41) and earned medalist honors for the lowest score of the day. Micah Fagonde (43) lost 2 and 1 to Sam Mather (42), but then the Panthers swept the rest of the matches. Mason Nguyen (44) defeated Kaleb Pietroski (51) 4 and 3. Sebastian Mank (45) won 2 up over Eli Haynes (48). Kollin Donlin (45) won 5 and 4 over Phinn Oliver (69) and Wyatt Hood (46) beat Lucas Manos (75) 5 and 4.

The Panthers ended the regular season with a 6-4 record and earned the No. 4 seed in Class B South.

Medomak 8.5 – Morse 0.5

The Medomak Valley golf team beat Morse 8.5 to 0.5 on senior night Wednesday, Sept. 24 at Rockland Golf Club. Medomak carded a 161 team score to Morse’s 188. Seniors Micah Fagonde, Mason Nguyen, and Jayden Drost were recognized before the match.

Fagonde shared co-medalist honors with teammate Joseph Wilcox by shooting a round of 38. Wilcox (38) defeated Cam McCarron (43) 2 and 1. Mason Nguyen (42) beat Johnny Johnston (43) 2 and 1. Fagonde (38) defeated Oscar Gallant (56) 4 and 3.

Sebastian Mank (43) topped Waylon Fuller (54) 4 and 3. Kollin Donlin (45) won 2 and 1 over Irelyn Lathan (52), and Jayden Drost (53) halved his match with Alison Mitchell (50).

Medomak also won the JV match, 6.5-2.5. The Panthers JV squad shot a combined tally of 212 while Morse carded a score of 217. Wyatt Hood (49) won 4 and 2 over Jackson Reno (56). Liam Ruffner (54) won 1 up over Willie Riggs (56). Andrew Flanders (59) won 3 and 2 over Tichon Chipman (70). Judd Gamage (50) halved his match with Sebastian Milazzo (49). Brysen Gilchrest (63) lost 1 down to Kyle Hodgkins (61), and Landon Morrison (60) lost 2 down to Parker Clark (56).

Sebastian Mank follows his shot during Medomak’s win over Oceanside on Friday, Sept. 26 at Rockland Golf Club. (Mic LeBel photo) Micah Fagonde hits his second shot on the ninth hole during Medomak’s win over Oceanside on Friday, Sept. 26 at Rockland Golf Club. (Mic LeBel photo) Wyatt Hood admires his tee shot on the ninth hole. (Mic LeBel photo) Jayden Drost watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during Medomak’s win over Oceanside on Friday, Sept. 26 at Rockland Golf Club. (Mic LeBel photo)

Here are more photos from the Morse match:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

