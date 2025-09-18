The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Medomak Golf Loses a Pair of Matches

at

Mason Nguyen follows through on a fairway iron shot during Medomak’s 7-2 loss to Gardiner on Wednesday, Sept. 10 in Rockland. (Mic LeBel photo)

The Medomak Valley golf team lost to Cony 5-4 on the Arrowhead Course at Natanis Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 11 in Vassalboro.

Both teams shot a combined score of 168, so the three-point bonus was split between the teams with each getting 1.5 points. Cony won 3.5 individual matches and Medomak won 2.5.

Panther Joseph Wilcox (35) defeated Rocco Fabbricatore (39) 2 and 1 by shooting one under par. Wilcox earned medalist honors for the lowest score of the match.

Medomak’s Micah Fagonde (50) lost 4 and 3 to Nick Pion (46). Mason Nguyen (44) halved his match with Cony’s Lilah Goldey (44). Panther Sebastian Mank (43) defeated Blake Johnson (43) 1-up. Kollin Donlin (46) lost 3 and 1 to Cony’s Liam Chamberlin (42). Medomak’s Wyatt Hood (48) lost 2 and 1 to Alex Leit (44).

In exhibition matches, Jayden Drost (50) of Medomak Valley lost 1 down to Cayden Ross (49) and Panther Liam Ruffner (56) lost 3 and 1 to Gabby Assaf. (51).

 

Gardiner 7 – Medomak 2

The Medomak Valley golf team lost 7-2 to Gardiner on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at Rockland Golf Club. Gardiner shot 174 and Medomak shot 176. Defending individual Class B state champion Jack Quinn shot a 34 for the Tigers and earned the medalist honors for the lowest score in the match. The Gardiner squad won the Class B team championship last fall.

Joseph Wilcox (40) lost 3 and 2 to Quinn (34). Medomak’s Micah Fagonde (45) lost 1 down to Connor Tibbetts (45). Mason Nguyen (42) defeated Gardiner’s Cole Arbour 4 and 3. Panther Sebastian Mank (50) lost 1 down to Brady Peacock (49). Kollin Donlin (49) lost 3 and 1 to Gardiner’s Luke Whalen (46). Panther Jayden Drost (56) defeated Wyatt Gero (54) 2 up.

In exhibition matches, Medomak’s Wyatt Hood (47) defeated Ewan Barnicoat (52) 3 and 1, and Andrew Flanders (57) lost 3 and 1 to Gardiner’s Logan Cote (49).

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^