Medomak Golf Loses a Pair of Matches

The Medomak Valley golf team lost to Cony 5-4 on the Arrowhead Course at Natanis Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 11 in Vassalboro.

Both teams shot a combined score of 168, so the three-point bonus was split between the teams with each getting 1.5 points. Cony won 3.5 individual matches and Medomak won 2.5.

Panther Joseph Wilcox (35) defeated Rocco Fabbricatore (39) 2 and 1 by shooting one under par. Wilcox earned medalist honors for the lowest score of the match.

Medomak’s Micah Fagonde (50) lost 4 and 3 to Nick Pion (46). Mason Nguyen (44) halved his match with Cony’s Lilah Goldey (44). Panther Sebastian Mank (43) defeated Blake Johnson (43) 1-up. Kollin Donlin (46) lost 3 and 1 to Cony’s Liam Chamberlin (42). Medomak’s Wyatt Hood (48) lost 2 and 1 to Alex Leit (44).

In exhibition matches, Jayden Drost (50) of Medomak Valley lost 1 down to Cayden Ross (49) and Panther Liam Ruffner (56) lost 3 and 1 to Gabby Assaf. (51).

Gardiner 7 – Medomak 2

The Medomak Valley golf team lost 7-2 to Gardiner on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at Rockland Golf Club. Gardiner shot 174 and Medomak shot 176. Defending individual Class B state champion Jack Quinn shot a 34 for the Tigers and earned the medalist honors for the lowest score in the match. The Gardiner squad won the Class B team championship last fall.

Joseph Wilcox (40) lost 3 and 2 to Quinn (34). Medomak’s Micah Fagonde (45) lost 1 down to Connor Tibbetts (45). Mason Nguyen (42) defeated Gardiner’s Cole Arbour 4 and 3. Panther Sebastian Mank (50) lost 1 down to Brady Peacock (49). Kollin Donlin (49) lost 3 and 1 to Gardiner’s Luke Whalen (46). Panther Jayden Drost (56) defeated Wyatt Gero (54) 2 up.

In exhibition matches, Medomak’s Wyatt Hood (47) defeated Ewan Barnicoat (52) 3 and 1, and Andrew Flanders (57) lost 3 and 1 to Gardiner’s Logan Cote (49).

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

