After a rebuilding year in 2024, the Medomak Valley golf program appears to be back on track to compete for a playoff spot.

The Panthers had a 3-7 record and missed the playoffs last season. This year is a different story, as the team graduated just one senior and now has 16 golfers on the roster competing to be in the starting lineup.

After a 0-6 start in 2024 with a bunch of new players, the young team went on a late roll and won three of their last four meets. The Panthers have already built off that momentum by starting this year’s campaign with a victory, shutting out Mt. View 9-0 in their season opener on Thursday, Aug. 28.

“The strength of this year’s team is our depth,” said returning head coach Kevin Richardson. “We can bring six players to every match who are each capable of scoring well.

Those six are challenging each other to move up the ladder and are being pushed by guys just outside the top six who are hungry to earn their way into the varsity matches.”

Mason Nguyen and Jayden Drost, the returning seniors from last year’s squad, are joined by Micah Fagonde, who transferred from Camden Hills. In all, five of the top six golfers in the starting lineup are back from last year, including Nguyen, Drost, and juniors Joseph Wilcox, Kollin Donlin, and Liam Ruffner.

Wilcox, Nguyen, and Drost are the team captains for this season. “Wilcox is our returning number one from last year and he will have a major impact,” Richardson said.

“Fagonde has already made a big difference, finishing second on our team in our first match.”

Richardson also expressed optimism about some additional new athletes on the team.

“Freshman Sebastian Mank has played well and solidified himself as a varsity player,” Richardson said. “Junior Wyatt Hood is another newcomer who will likely see time in varsity matches and make a valuable difference for our team.”

Other team members battling for a spot in varsity matches are juniors Andrew Flanders and Landon Morrison; sophomores Judd Gamage, Brysen Gilchrest, and Alexander Lash; and freshmen Tristan Blake, Tobe Sargent, and Garrett Simmons.

Besides the vast number of players who decided to come out for the golf team this year, Richardson noted that the biggest surprise has been the improvement of Wilcox, who qualified for the state tournament last season as a sophomore.

“Wilcox was a solid number one for us last year, and oftentimes when players reach that level, it becomes easy to plateau,” Richardson said. “Joe has worked extensively on his game during the offseason and has taken his abilities to the next level.”

The outlook is strong for the Panthers this season, and there is excitement again in the program.

“Our team has our sights set on making it to, and being a top contender in the KVAC Shootout,” Richardson said. “A team goal is to qualify for states.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

