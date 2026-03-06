Medomak Grad Lash Wins Rookie of the Week Awards

University of Southern Maine freshman basketball player Gabe Lash was named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week on Feb. 23 and was named the Maine Men’s Basketball Coaches & Writers Association Rookie of the Week on Feb. 24.

The 2025 Medomak Valley graduate tallied 12 points, three rebounds, an assist, and two blocked shots while shooting 5-for-9 from the field in the Huskies’ 90-70 win over Vermont State-Castleton.

Lash was also named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week for the prior week, announced on Monday, Feb. 16. The Little East Conference award announced on Feb. 23 was the third time that Lash was been recognized with the conference’s Rookie of the Week award during his freshman season.

Lash followed up his award winning week with another strong game for the Huskies in a Little East Conference quarterfinal playoff game on Wednesday, Feb. 25 in Gorham. He tallied a double-double, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in the No. 4 seed Huskies’ 93-83 loss to the No. 5 seed Eastern Connecticut (17-9).

Lash also contributed two assists, two steals, and two blocked shots in the playoff loss that ended the season for USM, which finished with a 16-10 record. Lash has made a strong transition to college basketball, after being a finalist for the Mr. Maine Basketball award during his senior year at Medomak Valley high School.

“The biggest difference in the college game is definitely the physicality and pace of the game in general,” said Lash, who noted that unlike high school, college basketball has a 30-second shot clock to prevent teams from stalling. “I enjoy the shot clock, which is what drives college games to be at such a fast pace.”

One thing that the 6’6” Lash did not have to change in his step up to college basketball is his physical approach to the sport. “I haven’t really had to change my playing style at USM,” said Lash. “You have to play through contact more under the basket, and the refs are not always going to call a foul on the defender like they did in high school. Defenders are better in college, so I definitely had to adjust to getting my shots off quicker.”

Lash credited his coaches at Medomak Valley, including head coach Nick DePatsy, with preparing him for his freshman season at USM, as well as Matt MacKenzie and the crew at Results Basketball in the Bangor area.

“I spent a lot of time up there at Results this past summer,” said Lash. “My dad (Medomak Valley Athletic Director Matt Lash) was a big part of my preparation as well, spending time with me in the gym and always helping me toward my goal of playing well at the next level.”

Lash was known for his competitive spirit during his career at Medomak Valley, and that appears to be alive and well as he takes on new challenges at USM.

“My favorite thing about college ball is just being in a close physical game each day,” said Lash. “There is no such thing as an easy game in college. And I like how the practices (at USM) are always just as competitive as the games.”

Lash was a starter in all 26 games for USM this season and averaged 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.

