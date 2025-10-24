Medomak Valley High School 2025 graduates Gabe Lash and Kytana Williamson were named the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame Athletes of the Year during its annual induction ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Rockland Elks Lodge.

Williamson was an outstanding varsity player all four years in soccer, basketball, and softball. She received numerous KVAC academic and athletic awards in all three sports and was team captain in all three sports. She led the Panthers to KVAC Class B championships in soccer and basketball as well as Class B regional and state championships in softball.

In basketball, Williamson was named KVAC Player of the Year, a Miss Maine Basketball semifinalist, and a McDonalds Class B Senior All-Star. A highlight of her senior season was scoring 1,000 points and setting the school’s all-time scoring record. Williamson also played AAU basketball and softball.

While in high school, Williamson was a member the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute, National Honor Society, and PAWS. She assisted with the school art show and an indoor track meet and spent time tutoring middle school students.

Williamson attends the University of Maine Farmington and looks forward to playing basketball and perhaps softball.

Other Female Athlete of the Year finalists included Lincoln Academy’s Mariam DeLisle, Camden Hills’ Britta Denny, Boothbay Region High School’s Karen Higgins, and Oceanside’s Aubri Hoose.

Lash excelled in football, basketball, and baseball, earning varsity letters all four years in football and basketball and for two years in baseball.

During his freshman and sophomore years, Lash was key to the Panthers winning the Big 11 Football Conference and taking the Class C North championship as a sophomore. He also led the Panthers to KVAC Class B basketball championships his freshman and senior years. As a senior he was chosen to play football in the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic.

In basketball, Lash was named the 2025 Class B Player of the Year, a Mr. Maine Basketball finalist, a Maine McDonald’s All-Star, and was a Maine Gatorade Player of the Year nominee.

In school, Lash was an active leader all four years on student council and two years each in National Honor Society, PAWS, Sources of Strength, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also volunteered in many ways in his community.

This fall, Lash is attending the University of Southern Maine to study sports management and play basketball.

Other Male Student Athlete of the Year finalists were Camden Hills’ Nolan Ames, Oceanside’s Zeb Foster, Medomak’s Grady Pease, and Lincoln Academy’s Adam St. Cyr.

Board members recognized for their commitment and outstanding work with the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame were David Ames, Charlie and Peggy Crockett, Neil Lash, and Helen Plourde.

Teams recognized were Boothbay Region’s 1983-1984 girls basketball team, and the 1986 Chuck Wagon/Steve’s Marine adult men’s softball team.

Four Legend Awards were presented to Tim Flanagan (posthumous), Chuck Begley (posthumous), Bobby Watts (posthumous), and Naomi and Fritz Miller for their contributions to the Medomak youth football programs.

Legends are individuals who are over 40 years old, have made lifelong contributions to youth through sports in their communities in the Midcoast area, and have demonstrated exemplary character and behavior.

The eight individuals inducted into the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame were Donald Brewer, Rachel Coor, Tom Fifield (posthumous), Frank McGrady, Dean Shea (posthumous), Katie Sibley, William Tompkins and Dana Verrill.

Brewer is a 1973 graduate of Wiscasset High School, where he was a three-sport athlete in soccer, basketball, and baseball.

In soccer he was the goalkeeper, captain of the team, and won MVP awards. In basketball his team won the Western Maine Class D championship in 1972 and 1973. He was the recipient of the John Messina trophy for Most Outstanding Player in the tournament. In baseball he was a pitcher, catcher, and infielder, team captain, and won the most improved and MVP awards.

Brewer attended college at the University of Maine Farmington where he was a goalkeeper for the men’s soccer team from 1973-1976 and a catcher, third baseman, and tri-captain for the baseball team from 1974-1977, helping lead both teams into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics playoffs. Brewer also served as the statistician and timekeeper for the men’s basketball team.

After receiving his master’s degree from Springfield College in 1980, Brewer became a very accomplished sports official in soccer and basketball. In soccer he officiated at both the high school and college level, doing many state tournament and state championship games, as well as Division I and III college games. In basketball Brewer was a top official for Boards 20 and 21, officiating numerous regional and state final games.

Coor attended Medomak Valley High School and has been a driving force in cheerleading training and coaching in the Midcoast area for many years.

She started her coaching career at Rockland District High School in 1997. Her teams won Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B championships from 1997-2004, repeated as Eastern Maine Class B champions in 2003 and 2004, and won the state Class B championship in 2003. Coor was KVAC Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2003.

Coor went on to coach at Mullen High School in Denver, Colo. from 2004-2007, where her teams won the Centennial League championship in 2007 and the Class 4A state championships in 2005 and 2007.

Coor returned to MVHS in 2008 where her teams won nine KVAC championships, 12 consecutive Southern Maine Class B championships from 2010-2022, and the state Class B championship in 2022. She has been voted KVAC Coach of the Year twice and was voted Maine Cheerleading Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2014.

Coor is the current cheering coach at Oceanside High School and owns Midcoast Athletics Center in Warren. She also oversees the center’s Storm Cheer and Tumbling program, which trains athletes year-round, preparing them to compete at the highest levels in New England and national competitions.

Fiffield was a 1988 graduate of Camden-Rockport High School where he lettered in soccer, basketball, and baseball as a freshman. Basketball was Fifield’s outstanding sport, where he became one of the first 1,000-point scorers in Camden-Rockport history. Fifield went on to the University of Maine Farmington, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1994.

Fifield became involved in sports officiating and became a very successful basketball and baseball official.

McGrady McGrady is a 1979 graduate of MVHS where he lettered in soccer, basketball, and baseball. He was a standout for the Medomak Valley basketball team, where his team won the state championship in 1977, was Western Maine runner-up in 1978, and was the regional champion and state runner-up in 1979.

In 1979, McGrady was voted MVP of the Western Maine Tournament, scoring 30 points in the final game while holding Kennebunk’s best player to 12 points. He was also selected to the second team all-state.

He went to the University of Maine Machias, where he played college basketball from 1981-1984. He scored 1,400 points during his college career, including 69 points in one game to set a new state record.

McGrady was voted NAC All Conference three years, Team MVP three years, second team all-state his junior year and first team all-state his senior year. He was inducted into the University of Maine Machias Hall of Fame in 2005. He has also coached basketball at the high school level at MCI and Oxford Hills.

Shea was a standout athlete at Wiscasset High School, graduating in 1958. In high school he received 15 varsity letters in cross country, track and field, basketball, and baseball. He was a five-time state champion in cross country, and track and field. His team won the state Class D championship in 1958.

He was also a member of the Bath American Legion baseball team that won the state championship in 1957. He went on to Colby College, where he played varsity baseball and freshman basketball.

After graduating from college, Shea taught and coached at Dexter Regional High School and Foxcroft Academy before finishing his career with 25 years at Schenck High School in East Millinocket, where he coached cross country, baseball and JV and varsity basketball.

While in Dexter he played semi-pro baseball for the Guilford Merchants, who won the state championship in 1968.

Sibley is a 2003 graduate of Boothbay Region High School, where she was an outstanding basketball player, setting school records in each of her four years.

As a freshman she was first team Mountain Valley Conference and team MVP. She achieved first team MVC all four years, and was voted second team all-state in 2003. She set a Western Maine Class C scoring record of 45 points in one game. She is the all-time leading scorer in BRHS history with 1,444 points.

Sibley went on to the University of Southern Maine, where she continued her prowess on the basketball court. Her teams captured four consecutive Little East Conference championships, advancing to the NCAA Division III national championship tournament in each of those years. She played in 116 games for the Huskies, leading them to a remarkable 119-10 overall record, and 55-1 in the Little East Conference.

Sibley was inducted into the USM Hall of Fame in 2007.

Tompkins is a 1968 graduate of BRHS, where he lettered in varsity football, basketball, and baseball, was president of the National Honor Society and class valedictorian.

After high school, Tompkins went to Springfield College where he received a degree in physical education in 1973. After graduation from college he was hired at Walpole High School in Massachusetts, where he coached baseball for 38 years and was the first girls soccer coach, serving in that position for 21 years.

Tompkins is most noted for his baseball coaching career, where he accumulated a remarkable record of 561-264. His teams won 15 Bay State League titles, two MIAA Division One South sectional championships in 1996 and 2005, and one trip to the state final in 2005.

Tompkins also coached the Walpole American Legion team that won a state title in 1994.

Verrill is a 1968 graduate of Rockland District High School, where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. He served as captain of all three teams. He was also class president.

After a very successful high school sports career, Verrill went on to Bowdoin College, where he was a member of the varsity football team. It was at Bowdoin that he established himself as an outstanding defensive back on the football team. He set school records for interceptions in a single season (eight) and in a career (16).

In 1970, he was third in the nation in interceptions, leading the Polar Bears to a 6-1 record. His teams won the Colby-Bates-Bowdoin championship every year he played. Verrill also served as a punt returner, kickoff defender, and holder for field goals and extra points.

Verrill has been inducted into the Bowdoin College Athletic Hall of Honor.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

