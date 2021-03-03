Advanced Search
Medomak grounds the Lady Eagles Medomak 52 - Lincoln 37

at

Medomak Valley girls basketball team robbed the Eagles nest for a 52-37 win on March 2. After a slow start from both teams (5-5 at the quarter), the Lady Panthers netted 18 points in the second period to take the game for good. Medomak led by as many as 13 in the third quarter, before Lincoln netted three straight baskets to pull within seven heading into the final period. Senior Abby Lash netted 10 points in the final period, including two 3-pointers to lead Medomak to victory.

Medomak was led by Addison McCormick with 19 points, and Lash 15. Lincoln was led by Grace Houghton with 16 and Reegan Dunican 7.

Paris Pierpont goes inside against Camden Hills. (Paula Roberts photo)

Paris Pierpont drives inside for the Lady Panthers. (Paula Roberts photo)

Zaniah Puchalski draws a foul from Reegan Dunican. (Paula Roberts photo)

