Medomak Valley girls basketball team robbed the Eagles nest for a 52-37 win on March 2. After a slow start from both teams (5-5 at the quarter), the Lady Panthers netted 18 points in the second period to take the game for good. Medomak led by as many as 13 in the third quarter, before Lincoln netted three straight baskets to pull within seven heading into the final period. Senior Abby Lash netted 10 points in the final period, including two 3-pointers to lead Medomak to victory.

Medomak was led by Addison McCormick with 19 points, and Lash 15. Lincoln was led by Grace Houghton with 16 and Reegan Dunican 7.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

