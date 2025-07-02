Medomak beat Oceanside 4-2 in the championship game of the District 2 Little League softball tournament for 11- and 12-year-olds on Tuesday, July 1 in Waldoboro.With the win, Medomak advanced to the state tournament, which will be held in Ellsworth.

The game ended with an exciting finish in the bottom of the sixth inning when Medomak pitcher Kallie Wyman struck out Harper McGrevy on a 3-2 count while Oceanside was threatening to tie the game with runners at second and third base. Wyman earned a complete game win for Medomak in the pitching circle, striking out 11 batters while allowing one hit and four walks in six innings.

Medomak jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Cora Arteaga and Wyman each scored a run. Oceanside countered with a run in the fourth inning to narrow the margin to 2-1. Medomak reestablished its tworun lead in the top of the fifth inning when Wyman barely slid under the tag of Oceanside catcher Tori Davis after a wild pitch. Medomak also tacked on an important insurance run in the top of the sixth when Josey Burns walked and advanced to third after a pair of wild pitches, and then came around to score on a fielder’s choice play. Oceanside tallied a run in the final inning and threatened to score more, but Wyman was able to shut down the rally to secure the win. Medomak had two hits in the game, with Jules Blake and Ella Boggs each hitting one single.

The Medomak Valley 11-12 Little League softball roster includes Nomi Boggs, Natalie Daniel, Henley Burns, Josey Burns, Kallie Wyman, McKenzie Anderson, Jules Blake, Kayleigh Lemar, Ella Boggs, Gabrielle Perfetto, Peyton Lash, Cora Arteaga, and Natalie Thorbjornson.

Medomak 4 – Oceanside 2

Medomak beat Oceanside 4-2 in the 11-12 division of the District 2 Little League softball tournament on Sunday, June 29 in Waldoboro. Trailing 2-1 after five innings, Medomak rallied for three runs in the sixth inning to surge past Oceanside for the victory.

Jules Blake (2R, 2SB), Ella Boggs (1SB), Gabby Perfetto, and Kayleigh Lemar (1SB) each hit one single for Medomak. Kallie Wyman and Cora Arteaga scored one run apiece for the winners. Wyman earned the win by tossing a complete game in the pitching circle for Medomak, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out 10 Oceanside batters.

Oceanside 29 – Lincoln 4

The Oceanside 11-12 softball teambeat Lincoln County 29-4 in the first round of the District 2 Little League softball tournament on Saturday, June 28 in Friendship. The game was moved to Friendship due to the rain forecast. Oceanside scored 17 runs in the first inning and coasted to an easy victory as the Lincoln pitchers struggled to throw strikes. Lincoln County scored all four of their runs in the first inning.

Ophelia Fossett, Mirabella Hunt, and Michaela Harrington each hit one single for Lincoln. Starting pitcher Piper Grant took the loss for Lincoln, and Brooklyn Reichard pitched in relief.

Five Town 18 – Lincoln 8

Lincoln leaped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning but could not hold on as Five Town surged past them and won 18-8 on Saturday, June 28 in Friendship. The game ended early in the bottom of the fifth inning when Five Town scored on a walk with the bases loaded to trigger the ten run mercy rule.

Michaela Harrington hit a pair of singles for Lincoln and Ophelia Fossett and Talia Brown each hit one. Fossett was the starting pitcher for Lincoln, striking out a pair of Five Town batters in 4.1 innings of work.

The loss eliminated Lincoln (0-2) from the 11-12 District 2 Little League softball tournament.

Medomak 14 – Five Town 1

The Medomak 11-12 softball team beat Five Town 14-1 in the opening game of the District 2 Little League softball tournament on Friday, June 27 in Waldoboro. Medomak scored six runs in the first inning on the way to a romp over Five Town that ended after just four innings due to the mercy rule.

Medomak’s Jules Blake hit a home run to deep right field, and added a single to lead the Medomak offense. Gabby Perfetto smacked a double and a single, and Ella Boggs hit a pair of singles. Henley Burns and Josey Burns each hit one single in the lopsided game. Kallie Wyman pitched all four innings to earn the win in the pitching circle for Medomak. Wyman allowed one hit and no walks while recording three strikeouts.

