Medomak Homecoming new schedule

Hurricane Lee wiped out Medomak Valley’s Homecoming, scheduled of Sept. 16. The boys soccer game with Lincoln Academy was played on Sept. 15.

The girls will host Lincoln Academy on Saturday, Oct. 7 (times TBD).

The All-Sports Booster chicken BBQ will be held on Friday, Sept. 29 at Medomak Valley’s final night football game of the season against Foxcroft Academy, at 7 p.m. The Boosters inventory reduction sale will also be held that evening.

The Homecoming dance will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 7-10 p.m.

The class food sale fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 during the varsity football home game with Belfast. Kick-off is at 1 p.m.

“We sincerely appreciate all the hard work that has gone into making the last week special for our students. Our hope is that the above adjustments allow us to keep our annual homecoming traditions going. We have been very fortunate to have great homecoming weather for many years until now,” athletic director Matt Lash said.

