Medomak Homecoming Sept. 15-17 Submitted article

at

Medomak Valley High School will hold its annual homecoming celebration Sept. 15-17. The schedule of events is as follows:

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the golf team will take on Oceanside at 3:30 p.m. The cross country invitational will begin at 4 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 16, the varsity football team will play Nokomis at 7 p.m. followed by a bonfire at 9:15 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the boosters will host an inventory reduction sale from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Varsity girls soccer vs. Lincoln Academy at 10:30 a.m.; varsity boys soccer vs. LA at 12:30 p.m.; chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($12); JV girls vs. LA at 2:15 p.m.; JV boys vs. LA at 3:45 p.m.; and the homecoming dance, 7-10 p.m.

Admission to Saturday soccer games are $2 for adults and $1 for students.

