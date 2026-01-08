The Lincoln County News
Medomak JV Boys Win In Double Overtime Medomak JV 63 - Lawrence JV 59 in 2OT

Andrew Flanders tries to duck under a Lawrence defender during Medomak’s 63-59 win in double overtime in JV action on Friday, Jan. 2 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo)

The Medomak Valley boys JV basketball team beat Lawrence JV 63-59 in double overtime on Friday, Jan. 2 in Waldoboro. Lawrence led 23-22 at halftime and 36-31 after three quarters. Medomak’s Sylas Ripley nailed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer in regulation to tie the game 47-47 and send it to extra time.

Ripley scored six of his game-high 17 points during the two overtime sessions to boost the Panthers to the victory. Also scoring points for Medomak were Jacoby McDaniel 13, Judd Gamage and Owen Anderson 7 apiece, Noah Lash, Liam Doughty and Andrew Flanders 4 each, Landen Benner 3, and Zach Curtis and Grady Emerson 2 apiece.

Sylas Ripley attacks the basket during Medomak’s 63-59 win in double overtime in JV action on Friday, Jan. 2 in Waldoboro. Ripley led all scorers with 17 points including a 3-pointer at the buzzer that tied the game and sent it to overtime. (Mic LeBel photo)

 


