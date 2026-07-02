The Medomak Little League baseball team beat Lincoln 16-2 in the 8-10 District 2 semifinal on Tuesday, June 30 in Knox. Medomak will play Waldo in the championship game.

Medomak jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning, tacked on another six runs in the second inning and cruised to the win from there. The game was shortened to four innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Medomak banged out 11 hits in four innings to earn the win. Davey Lee led the way with a double and a single, Zach Weston hit a pair of singles, and Garrett Sawyer stroked a double. Ronin Michaud, Mark Bowen, Coltin Warner, Hayden Palmer, Marriner Herring, and Michael Marr hit one single apiece.

Weston earned the win on the mound for Medomak, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out four.

Evan Pafundi hit a two-run home run for Lincoln. Sam Chan hit a pair of singles, Wyatt Hilton hit a double, and Luca Briglia hit a single.

Starting pitcher Pafundi took the loss on the hill for Lincoln. Silas Genthner pitched in relief.

Lincoln 9 – Five Town 6

The Lincoln County All-Stars beat Five Town 9-6 in their first game of the playoffs on Saturday, June 27 in Knox.

Lincoln bounced back from an early 3-0 deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the third inning. Five Town responded with three runs in the top of the fourth inning, but they would not put another run on the board for the rest of the contest. Lincoln scored one run in the fourth inning and then rallied for five runs in the fifth inning to surge past Five Town to claim the win.

Lincoln’s Evan Pafundi and Miles Benner each hit one double and Alden Reed, Gus Propp, and Conner Hammond hit one single apiece. Propp scored two runs and Reed, Trevor Kelley, Pafundi, Everett McQuillen, Benner, Wyatt Hilton, and Ben Buckland added one each.

Sam Chan pitched the first three innings, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out nine. Luca Briglia relieved Chan and took the mound for the final three innings, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out nine.

Medomak 14 – Oceanside 7

The Medomak Little League baseball team beat Oceanside 14 7 in the first game of the District 2 playoffs on Friday, June 26 in Knox. Medomak broke open the scoreless game with four runs in the third inning and tacked on another five in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Davey Lee hit a double and a single to lead Medomak at the plate. Ronin Michaud, Coltin Warner, Zach Weston, and Marriner Herring each hit one single. Scoring runs for Medomak were Mark Bowen, Weston, Lee, and Cole Ransdell with two each and Hayden Palmer, Herring, Michael Marr, Lucas Oliveira, Warner, and Matthew Lee with one apiece.

Weston was the starting pitcher for Medomak.

Waldo 20 – Lincoln 13

Lincoln County lost 20-13 to Waldo on Sunday, June 28 in Knox. Lincoln led 13-3 after the top of the fourth inning and were poised to invoke the 10-run mercy rule. Waldo responded with 10 runs to tie the game and tacked on another seven in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.

Sam Chan hit a double and a single to lead the Lincoln offense. Gus Propp hit a triple, Luca Briglia hit a double, Silas Genthner hit a double, Evan Pafundi hit a double, and Everett McQuillen hit a single to account for the other hits in the game for Lincoln. Scoring runs for Lincoln were Alden Reed, Trevor Kelley, and Everett McQuillen with two each and Chan, Propp, Pafundi, Miles Benner, Wyatt Hilton, Briglia, and Genthner with one apiece.

Reed, Benner, Propp, Conner Hammond, and Hilton pitched in the game.

Waldo 5 – Medomak 1

Medomak lost 5-1 to Waldo in their second game at the District 2 Little League playoffs on Saturday, June 27 in Knox. Waldo scored twice in the third inning and three times in the fourth to build a 5-0 lead before Medomak got on the board in the fourth inning.

Coltin Warner, Hayden Palmer, and Matthew Lee each hit one single for Medomak. Gage Lailer scored the only run for Medomak. Warner was the starting pitcher.

Medomak 6 – Five Town 4

Medomak beat Five Town 6-4 on Monday, June 29 in Knox to advance to the semifinals. Medomak built a 6-1 lead after four innings and held off their opponent over the final two innings to oust Five Town from the double elimination tournament.

Zach Weston hit a pair of singles to lead the Medomak offense. Also hitting for Medomak were Mark Bowen with a triple, Marriner Herring with a double, and Coltin Warner, Davey Lee, Michael Marr, and Lucas Oliveira with a single apiece. Weston scored two runs and Ronin Michaud, Lee, Palmer, and Herring added one each. Bowen was the starting pitcher for Medomak.

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