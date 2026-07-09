The Medomak Little League baseball team lost 7-4 to Waldo in the championship game of the District 2 8-10 playoffs on Wednesday, July 1 in Knox.

With the victory, the Waldo all-stars advanced to the state championship tournament, which will begin on Friday, July 17 at Gordon Field in Rockland. Oceanside, Lincoln County, and Five Town also participated in the tournament.

Waldo got off to a hot start as the first two batters in the opening inning singled and came around to score on a one-out double to stake the home squad to a 2-0 advantage. Waldo scored one run in the second inning and then tacked on four more in the fourth to extend their lead.

The Medomak offense came alive in the fifth inning after Waldo’s starting pitcher Isaac Langan exited upon reaching his pitch count limit. Garrett Sawyer singled, and after Hayden Palmer struck out, Davey Lee hit a single to put runners on first and second. Waldo got the second out of the inning via another strikeout before Marriner Herring hit a single to load the bases for Medomak. Michael Marr and Cole Ramsdell drew consecutive walks to plate both Sawyer and Lee to make it 7-2 before Waldo recorded their third strikeout of the inning to end the bases-loaded threat.

Medomak rallied again in their final at bat in the sixth inning. After a pair of strikeouts, Ronin Michaud and Mark Bowen knocked consecutive singles, Coltin Warner walked to load the bases, and Sawyer ripped a double that knocked in Michaud and Bowen with Warner advancing to third. Zach Weston walked to load the bases, bringing the potential winning run to the plate. Lee hit a pitch hard to the Waldo shortstop, who was able to record the final out that triggered a Waldo celebration.

Sawyer led the Medomak offense with a double and two singles, and Weston hit a double and a single. Michaud, Bowen, Lee, and Herring hit one single apiece.

Scoring runs for Medomak were Michaud, Bowen, Sawyer, and Lee. Warner was the starting pitcher for Medomak and was relieved by Sawyer in the fourth inning. The pair of Medomak pitchers combined to allow seven runs on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out nine Waldo batters.

Beckett Daly hit a double and a single to lead Waldo at the plate. Langan earned the win on the mound for Waldo and combined with relief pitchers Pomeroy and Larrabee to strike out a total of 13 Medomak batters.

Coached by Jacob Lee, Mark Bowen, and Ashley Lee, the Medomak roster included Bowen, Herring, Gage Lailer, Davey Lee, Matthew Lee, Michael Marr, Michaud, Lucas Oliviera, Palmer, Ramsdell, Sawyer, Warner, and Weston.

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