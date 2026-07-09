Medomak Loses to Five Town in District 2 Little League Softball Final

Five Town won the District 2 Little League softball 11-12 title by beating Medomak 9-2 in the championship game on Wednesday, July 1 at Brendan Lash Memorial Field in Friendship.

It was the third game between the two squads in less than a week. Defending champion Medomak won a semifinal 4-2 on Tuesday, June 30 to stay alive and trigger the need for the July 1 showdown in the double-elimination tournament.

Five Town compiled a 3-1 record on the way to winning the District 2 title, which punched their ticket to the state championship tournament set to begin on Monday, July 7 in Westbrook. It was Five Town’s first District 2 championship since 2018.

The Medomak team roster included Nomi Boggs, Henley Burns, Natalie Daniel, Charlotte Dostie, Caris Ehle, Sara Fish, Emmaline Gilchrest, Peyton Lash, Ayla Reed, Haddie Rice, Natalie Thorbjornson, Paisley-Jane Wotton, and Laylah Simmons. The squad was coached by Mike Dostie, Hannes Salo, and John Leach.

Medomak jumped out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning off Five Town’s ace pitcher Makenzie MacCoole, who ultimately out-dueled Medomak hurler Lash. Those were the only runs that would cross the plate for Medomak during the championship contest as MacCoole (9K) clamped down while the game progressed.

Five Town responded in the bottom of the first inning with three runs of their own to take a lead that they would never relinquish. Five Town also plated two runs in the second inning, three in the fourth, and then tacked on an insurance run in the fifth to build a 9-2 advantage heading into Medomak’s final at bat in the top of the sixth.

Down by a score of 8-2, Medomak loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning, but MacCoole struck out three batters in a row to snuff out the threat.

Ehle, Boggs, Lash, Daniel, Burns, and Reed hit one single apiece. Ehle and Lash scored one run each for Medomak.

Mackenzie Farrell hit a double and a triple and scored a pair of runs to lead Five Town at the plate.

Lash allowed nine runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three. Medomak finished the tourney at 3-2.

Other teams competing in the District 2 tournament included Oceanside (1-2) and Lincoln (0-2).

Peyton Lash slides into home plate to score a run for Waldoboro during the championship game in Friendship. (Gabby Vincentsen photo) Waldoboro outfielder Natalie Thorbjornson runs to catch a fly ball at the Little League championship game. (Gabby Vincentsen photo) Catcher Laylah Simmons jumps to snag the ball to try and get an out for Waldoboro. (Gabby Vincentsen photo) Haddie Rice catches a fly ball for Waldoboro. (Gabby Vincentsen photo) Waldoboro player Peyton Lash catches a ball from her teammate in Friendship during the Little League Championship game. (Gabby Vincentsen photo)

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