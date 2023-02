Medomak Middle School won their 11th straight Busline League cheering championship on February 1 at MMS in Waldoboro. Cheerleaders performed their routines twice, with the scores averaged to determine the winner. The Riverhawks scored 53 to beat out Oceanside 48.6, Jefferson 46.1, Boothbay 29.55, and Great Salt Bay 21.75. Boothbay won the Busline League Spirit Award.

