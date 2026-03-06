Medomak Middle School Wrestling Wins Oceanside meet

The Medomak Middle School wrestling team beat Piscataquis Community Middle School 75-17, and defeated the host, Oceanside Middle School, 72-17 at a three school meet on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Rockland.

Mahsyn Ward, Philip Reed, Silas Genthner, and Caleb Carlson all pinned both of their opponents to lead the Riverhawks to the sweep.

Individual Medomak Middle School results by weight class are listed below. 75: Silas Genthner pinned Emma Crocker (P) and pinned Robert Crouch (O).

81: Kris Hoch won 17-10 over T.J. Panciera (P) and lost 17-1 by technical fall to Austin Toothaker (O).

87: Jameson Michaud won by forfeit over Piscataquis and Oceanside.

93: Gunner Adkins lost 17-2 by technical fall to Gabe Kinsbaugh (P) and pinned Nyla Parr (O).

99: Draiden Hughes was pinned by Anthony Maclauclan (P) and was pinned by Rhys Hatch (O).

105: Blake Genthner won by forfeit over Piscataquis and pinned Aubree Corson (O).

111: Pierce Achorn won by forfeit over Piscataquis and Oceanside.

117: Max Cordero was pinned by Dominic Porter (PCMS) and won by forfeit over Oceanside.

123: Gabe Cronk pinned Bensyn Gaw (P) and won by forfeit over Oceanside.

130: Zachary Korenkiewicz pinned Isaiah McFarland (P) and won by forfeit over Oceanside.

137: Samantha Marsters won by forfeit over Piscataquis and was pinned by Andrew Burchett (O).

145: Parker Overlock won by forfeit over Piscataquis. Mahsyn Ward pinned Rhileigh Glowacki (O).

155: Mahsyn Ward pinned Eli Gallo (P).

170: Nathan Day won by forfeit over Piscataquis and pinned Avery Ward (O).

195: Caleb Carlson pinned Lane Gray (P) and pinned Natalie Dunn (O).

240: Philip Reed won by forfeit over Piscataquis and pinned Spencer Patton (O).

March 2 at Newport

The Medomak Middle School wrestling team beat Nokomis 50-39 and lost to Winslow 54-38 at a three school meet on Monday, March 2 in Newport.

Pierce Achorn and Nathan Day pinned both of their opponents to lead the Riverhawks at the meet.

Individual Medomak Middle School results by weight class are listed below.

75: Silas Genthner was pinned by Dominic Poulin (W) and lost 17-0 by technical fall to Xavier McCue (N).

81: Kris Hoch pinned Charles Holmes (W) and lost by major decision 28-18 to Noah Nania (N).

87: Jameson Michaud won by forfeit over Winslow and was pinned by Luke Giallombardo (N).

93: Gunner Adkins won by forfeit over Winslow and was pinned by Angel Levine (N).

99: Draiden Hughes was pinned by Zander Taylor (W) and was pinned by Sam Nice (N).

105: Blake Genthner was pinned by Emry Nesbitt (W) and won 7-3 over Tayvin Hawthorne (N).

111: Pierce Achorn pinned Kaden Ware (W) and Eli Fraser (N).

117: Max Cordero was pinned by Aidyn Haver (W) and won 17-0 by technical fall over Rucker White (N).

123: Garrett Starr won by forfeit over Winslow and pinned Eli Peasley (N).

130: Zachary Korenkiewicz won 10-5 over Lukas Blais (W) and won by forfeit over Nokomis.

137: Parker Overlock was pinned by Atticus Stark (W) and was pinned by Cinjin Goewey (N).

145: Mahsyn Ward was pinned by Liam Dowe (W) and won by forfeit over Nokomis.

170: Nathan Day pinned Cohen Severance (W) and Emersyn Lane (N).

195: Caleb Carlson pinned Channing Condon (W).

240: Philip Reed was pinned by Xavier Huerta-Martinez (W) and won by forfeit over Nokomis.

Keira Miller begins her match against an Oceanside opponent in front of the Medomak Middle School team on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Rockland. (Mic LeBel photo) Jameson Michaud drives his opponent to the mat during a Medomak Middle School wrestling meet against Oceanside on Saturday, Feb 28 in Rockland. (Mic LeBel photo) Nathan Day, of Medomak Middle School, leans back to toss his Oceanside opponent to the mat before a pin on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Rockland. (Mic LeBel photo) Caleb Carlson reaches for a half nelson hold against his Oceanside opponent during a Medomak Middle School match on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Rockland. (Mic LeBel photo) Medomak Middle School’s Michael Bishoff squares off against an Oceanside competitor on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Rockland. (Mic LeBel photo) Blake Genthner wraps up his opponent during a Medomak Middle School match against Oceanside on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Rockland. (Mic LeBel photo) Gunner Adkins launches himself toward an Oceanside opponent during a Medomak Middle School match on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Rockland. (Mic LeBel photo) Medomak Middle Schools Pierce Achorn spins around his Oceanside opponent on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Rockland. (Mic LeBel photo) Medomak Middle Schools Mahsyn Ward pins his Oceanside opponent during a meet on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Rockland. (Mic LeBel photo) Philip Reed finishes off a pin during a Medomak Middles School match against Oceanside on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Rockland. (Mic LeBel photo) Samantha Marsters, of Medomak Middle School, tries to escape a leg hold during a match against Oceanside on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Rockland. (Mic LeBel photo)

Here are some more photos from the meet:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

