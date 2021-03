Medomak Valley girls and boys basketball teams will host Kno-Wal-Lin COVID Basketball Tournament Semi-final games on Monday. The girls will play at 5 p.m. against the winner of the Belfast vs. Camden game, and the boys will play at 7 p.m. against Mt.View.

Boothbay dropped out of the tournament due to COVID-19 at the school, giving Mt.View boys and girls a bye to the semi-finals.

Both Medomak Valley games can be seen live on lctv.org. The boys game will be broadcast on 106.9 FRANK FM.

