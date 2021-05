Vannoy in the 400, Daigle in the 3200

Two Medomak Valley track records were broken at the KVAC medium/ large school championships on May 29 at Brunswick High School Annie Vannoy broke a 32 year old 400m record set by Willy Ulbrich in 1989 in a time of 1:01.72. Vannoy won the 400 and 800 and placed second in the triple jump.

Connor Daigle broke his own school record in the 3200 in 9:39.45.

Complete results will appear in the June 3 issue of the LCN

