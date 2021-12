Medomak Valley boys basketball team opened their KVAC season with a 65-49 win over rival Oceanside on Dec. 10. The Panthers led by 12 at the half, before the Mariners cut the lead to four in the third on back to back 3-pointers from Carter Galley and a hoop from Alex Collins. The Panthers finished the frame with a 14-4 run to lead 50-34 at the end of three. Medomak was led by Trevor Brown with 26 and Jake Bickmore 12. Oceanside was led by Galley with 26 and Bohdi Ames 13.

