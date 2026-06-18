The Medomak Middle School baseball team routed Great Salt Bay Community School 17-0 in the Busline League championship game on Wednesday, June 10 at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle.

The Riverhawks scored two runs in the first, second, and third innings to build a commanding 6-0 lead before exploding for 11 more in the fourth inning.

The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. The Riverhawks pounded out 14 hits in the game and ran wild on the base paths, stealing 21 bases in five innings. Nathan Day (3R, 3RBI, 5SB) led the way for Medomak with a triple and two singles. Gavin Burns (2R, 1RBI, 3SB) also had a big game at the plate with three singles.

Also hitting for Medomak were Gardner Gillespie (3R, 1RBI, 3SB) with two singles, Dylan Anderson (2R, 1SB) with two singles, and Ace Lailer (1R, 1RBI, 1SB), Landyn Ambridge (1R, 1SB), Sebastian Langley (3R, 1RBI, 4SB), and Kyle Jensen (1RBI, 1SB) had a single each.

Gillespie tossed a two-hit shutout for the Riverhawks, allowing two hits and a pair of walks while striking out eight Cougars.

Wilder Hanley and Masen Michaud hit a single apiece to record the only hits for GSB.

David Osier was the starting pitcher for the Cougars, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one. Michael Pinkham relieved Osier and allowed 11 runs on three hits and eight walks while striking out a pair in one inning of work. Charles Lane finished the game on the mound for GSB, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one in a pair of innings.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

