The Medomak Valley football team beat Old Town 62-6 in a Class C preliminary round game on Saturday, Nov. 1 in Waldoboro.

Unlike Medomak’s 30-28 win over Old Town in the opening game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 6, the playoff victory over the No. 9 seed Coyotes was a rout right from the start. The Panthers cruised to a 24-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a commanding 46 6 advantage at the half.

The Panther offensive line opened up big holes for the running backs as Shamus Pease ran for three touchdowns, Jaydiin Ruiz rushed for two, and Will Trainor ran for one. The Panthers also scored with their passing game, with Owen Dostie snaring a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Wyatt Simmons.

Jack Simmons scored three two-point conversions, Pease had two, and Ruiz and Trent Lash had one apiece. Ashton Lowe led the Panthers defense with seven tackles and two assists. Other Medomak players that recorded defensive statistics included Max McCabe, five tackles, one interception; Logan Vigue, four tackles; Jack Simmons, three tackles, one sack, one forced fumble; Ruiz, three tackles, one assist; Luke Camber and Grady Pease, three tackles each; Austin Wilshire, two tackles, two assists; Josh Blake, Grayson Downing, and Dostie, two tackles each; Trainor, Ethan Christensen, Colby Simmons, Braydon Irons, and Trent Lash, one tackle apiece; and Jacoby Achorn one fumble recovery.

Shamus Pease led all Medomak rushers with 11 carries for 157 yards. Other ball carriers included Ruiz, 13 carries for 121 yards; Trainor, one carry for 78 yards; Jack Simmons, six carries for 35 yards; Grady Pease, two carries for 15 yards; and Wallace, one carry for three yards.

Wyatt Simmons completed three passes out of four passing attempts for 137 yards. Dostie caught three passes for 137 yards.

With the victory, the No. 8 seed Panthers (5-4) will play undefeated top seed Greely (8-0) in a quarterfinal game on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in Cumberland. Greely won the 8-Man League large school championship last year before moving to the Class C division.

