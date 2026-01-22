A short-handed Medomak seventh grade boys basketball team beat Oceanside 59-54 in double overtime on Tuesday, Jan. 20 in the Riverhawk nest in a Busline League large school division playoff game. The two teams had split during the regular, setting up an exciting rematch.

Oceanside led 12-11, 23-16, and 36 20 at the quarter breaks, setting up a Riverhawk comeback in the final period. Francis Glenn took over for Medomak in the fourth quarter, crashing the glass for six points and hauling down seven rebounds in the frame. Glenn scored off the glass to tie the game 42-42 and send it into overtime.

A.J. Simmons settled two foul shots and scored off the glass in the first overtime to give Medomak a one-point lead with 1:25 to play. Blake Page gave the Mariners a one-point lead with 40 seconds to go. Calvin Clark drove inside and was fouled with time expiring. Clark went to the foul line and sank the tying shot, sending the game into a second overtime, 49-49.

Five different players scored for Medomak in the second overtime. Glenn scored on a Reed Kavanaugh feed, Grady Rice settled a 3-pointer, Kavanaugh scored on a pass from Glenn, Simmons made a foul shot, and Clark scored on a Kavanaugh pass in the rally.

Scoring for Medomak were Glenn with 20, Kavanaugh 15, Simmons 10, Rice 9, Clark 4, and Alden Simmons 1.

Scoring for Oceanside were Tyler Breen 25, Page 19, and Clay Fowlie 11.

Medomak 73 – Belfast 15

Thirteen of Medomak seventh grade team’s 15 players scored in their 73-15 win over Belfast in Busline League large school division play.

“The team, as a whole, played very unselfish basketball. Strong defense and rebounding efforts by everyone on the team,” coach Peter Emerson said.

Scoring leaders for the Riverhawks were Reed Kavanaugh 14, Owen Starr 13, Francis Glenn 10, A.J. Simmons 9, Gideon Norton 6, and Grady Rice 5.

Oceanside 49 – Medomak 35

Oceanside grounded the Riverhawks 49-35, led by Tyler Breen with 20, Blake Page 12 and Clay Fowlie 6. Scoring leaders for Medomak were Grady Rice with 16, Owen Starr 9, and Reed Kavanaugh 8.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

