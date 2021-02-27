Advanced Search
Medomak sinks the Mariners Medomak 60 - Oceanside 45

Medomak Valley defeated Oceanside 60-45 in a physical match-up in the Panthers den on Feb. 26. The Panthers jumped out to a 19-9 first quarter lead thanks to an 11 point run. Medomak led 29-22 at the half and 41-36 at the end of three. Patrick McKenney had five assists in the fourth quarter, feeding Jacob Craig twice and Trevor Brown three times to spark a 19-9 run in the final frame.

Medomak was led by Craig with 18, Brown 16 and McKenney 10. Oceanside was led by Bohdi Ames with 10 and Everett Allen 9

Jacob Craig goes inside for the Panthers. (Paula Roberts photo)

Parker Morrison drives to the hoop and draws a foul from Oceanside’s Austin Chilles. (Paula Roberts photo)

