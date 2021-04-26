Medomak Valley softball team improved to 3-0 with a 14-1 win at Camden Hills on April 26. The Lady Panthers have won all three of their games by five inning mercy ruling. Three different pitchers made their varsity debut in the three wins. Madi Boynton won game one, Allyssa Creamer won game two, and Addison McCormick collected the win over Camden in her varsity debut on Monday.

Haley Puchalski led the Panthers at the plate with a homerun, double and single for three RBI. Eliza Nelson, Grace White and Bella LaFrance had two singles each, Natalie Stewart a double (2 RBI) and Lucy Jameson a single.

Camden had just one hit, a single to Lillia Stone in the fourth inning. Stone scored the Windjammers only run in the inning on a sacrifice fly to Ava Dobe.

