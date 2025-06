Medomak Valley softball team defeated Leavitt 10-3 in a South Class B semifinal game on June 14. The Lady Panthers will play for the South Class B Regional championship on Tuesday, June 17 against top seed York. The game will be held at the University of Southern Maine Gorham Campus at 3:30 p.m. There will be no cash ticket sales. Ttickets must be purchased ahead of time through GoFan link or there will be an ipad on site to purchase with your debit card.

