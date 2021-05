Medomak Valley softball defeated Lincoln Academy 8-4 on May 3 on the Panthers diamond. Ally Creamer started the game and pitched to two batters before taking a line drive off the shin. Maddi Boynton collected the win. Grace Houghton took the loss for the Eagles.

Medomak was led at the plate by Natalie Stewart with a triple, double and two singles (3 RBI) and Eliza Nelson with a double and two singles (2 RBI). Lincoln was led at the plate by Mia Northrup and Maddy York with a double each.

