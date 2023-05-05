Medomak Valley softball defeated Erskine Academy 4-0 on May 5 in the Panthers den. Maddy Boynton struck out 10 in the win. Olivia Pelkey led the Panthers at the plate with a triple and single, and Peyton Eaton had twos singles (2RBI). Kammie Thompson led Erskine with two hits.

Spruce Mountain baseball defeated Boothbay-Wiscasset 10-6 on May 5 in Wiscasset. Gryffen Kristan hit a double and single and Sam Markowitz two singles to lead Boothbay. Spruce Mountain was led by Eli Mottett with two singles, and Reece Davis and Logan Knight a double each.

Spruce Mountain softball mercied Wiscasset-Boothbay in five innings. Bella Orr and Lindsay Dibert had two hits each for Wiscasset. Spruce Mountain was led by Leah Burgess, Jazmine Pingree, and Makinlee Holt.

