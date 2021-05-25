Medomak Valley softball defeated Belfast 13-5 on May 24 in Waldoboro to improve their record to 10-2. Alyssa Creamer collected the win and Maddi Boynton closed out the game for the Lady Panthers. Stephanie Morse hit a two run homerun, Eliza Spear and Emily Harris three singles each and Natalie Stewart two singles to lead a 13 hit performance from Medomak.

Belfast baseball handed Medomak a 9-0 loss. Chris Kelly collected the win, and Tommy Walker and Guslinski pitched in relief. Matt Holbrook took the loss, and Ryan Jarvis closed out the game in his varsity debut.

Isaac Simmons drew a bases loaded walk in the third inning, scoring Noah Crosby for the Panthers only run. Hayden Stapes had the only hit for Medomak with a double. Belfast was led at the plate by Tanner Vellieux with a double and single, Walker two singles, and McGowan a double.

