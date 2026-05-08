Medomak Valley softball defeated Lincoln Academy 8-0 on Tuesday, May 5 to improve their season record to 6-0. The Lady Panthers won their first five games by mercy ruling, but visiting rivals Lincoln Academy made them go the distance.

Sidney Nicholls struck out seven in the shut out win (2H, 1B). Nicholls allowed only three base runners and catcher Arianna Sproul cut two of them down trying to steal second.

Olivia Ball took the loss (8K, 8H, 0B).

After a scoreless first inning, Claudia Feeley hit a lead-off double for the Panthers and scored on a throwing error.

Medomak added four runs in the fourth. Sproul hit a triple and scored on a Feeley double. Jennika Schumann reached on an error, Kendall Wyman hit a sacrifice bunt to move the runners, and Kendall Simmons reached on fielder’s choice. Grace Havener scored a run on a ground out and Mckenna Hertel added a run on a single.

The Panthers added three runs in the sixth. Wyman and Kendall Simmons hit singles. Hertel scored a run on an error and R. Simmons hit a two run double.

Hitting for Medomak were Rheanne Simmons and Feeley with two doubles each, Sproul a triple, and Wyman, Kendall Simmons and Hertel a single each.

Hitting for Lincoln were Ball with a double and Lily Pinkham with a single.

LA drops to 0-5 with the loss.

Medomak 13 – Morse 0

By Mic LeBel

The Medomak softball team shut out Morse 13-0 on Wednesday, April 29 in Waldoboro. The rain-soaked game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Medomak ace Sidney Nicholls tossed a no-hitter and struck out 14 Shipbuilders on the way to her third straight complete game shutout. Nicholls gave up one walk, allowed one runner on base due to a fielding error, and hit one batter with a pitch but was otherwise perfect in the pitching circle.

Leadoff hitter Rheanne Simmons (4R, 3SB) sparked the Medomak offense with three hits. Peyton Eaton (3R, 2RBI, 1SB) was two for-two with a double and a pair of walks, Jennika Schumann (1R, 1RBI) hit a double, and Arianna Sproul (1R, 1RBI), Claudia Feeley (2R, 1RBI), Grace Havener (1R, 1RBI), and Kendall Simmons (1RBI) hit a single each.

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