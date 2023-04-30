Medomak lost 2-1 at Gardiner on April 28. Gilbert struck out 12 in the win. Maddy Boynton took the loss. After four scoreless innings the Panthers took the lead in the top of the fifth on a RBI single to Kaylee Kurr. Gardiner plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth to win. Vasvary and Clary hit RBI singles in the inning.

Medomak lost to Morse 6-4 in the Panthers den on April 29. The Lady Panthers led 4-2 heading into the top of the seventh, when the Shipbuilders plated four runs to rally for the win. Jackson hit a two run single and Maddy Malcolm a two run double. Boynton took the loss, and Camden Johnson struck out 12 in the win.

Hitting for Medomak were Haley Puchalski with a double and Maddy Boynton and Claudia Feeley a single each

