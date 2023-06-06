Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Medomak softball mercy Yarmouth in five innings Medomak 12 - Yarmouth 2

at

Medomak Valley softball team defeated Yarmouth 12-2 in five innings on June 5 in a South Class B playoff game, Madi Boynton struck out 12 in the win. The Panthers scored six runs in the second inning and six in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early by mercy ruling.

The Lady Panthers were led at the plate by Arianna Sproul with a double and two singles (2RBI), Addison McCormick two singles (3RBI) and Kaylee Kurr with two singles (2RBI).

Drea Rideout gave up eight hits in the loss.

Hitting for Yarmouth were Adelaide Strout, Julia Lawill, Emily Mantel and Emma Burrows with a single each.

Medomak Valley pitcher Madi Boynton struck out 12 in the Panthers 12-2 five inning mercy ruling win over Yarmouth in a South B preliminary game on June 5 in Waldoboro. (Paula Roberts photo)

Arianna Sproul smashes one of her three hits in Medomak’s 12-2 win over Yarmouth. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^