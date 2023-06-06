Medomak Valley softball team defeated Yarmouth 12-2 in five innings on June 5 in a South Class B playoff game, Madi Boynton struck out 12 in the win. The Panthers scored six runs in the second inning and six in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early by mercy ruling.

The Lady Panthers were led at the plate by Arianna Sproul with a double and two singles (2RBI), Addison McCormick two singles (3RBI) and Kaylee Kurr with two singles (2RBI).

Drea Rideout gave up eight hits in the loss.

Hitting for Yarmouth were Adelaide Strout, Julia Lawill, Emily Mantel and Emma Burrows with a single each.

