Medomak Valley softball avenged an earlier season loss to Morse, with a 9-0 shut out win on May 11 in the Panthers den. Maddy Boynton struck out 8 in the no-hit shut out win. Medomak was led at the plate by Haley Puchalski with a homerun and single, and Grace White, Ally Creamer, Eliza Spear, Olivia Pelkey, Addison McCormick and Boynton with a single each.

