The hot hitting Medomak Valley softball team beat Morse 17-0 in four innings by 15 run mercy ruling. Madi Boynton gave up just one walk and three hits, and struck out seven in the win. The Lady Panthers were led at the plate by Claudia Feeley and Kendall Simmons with a homerun and single each, Haley Puchalski with four singles, Sara Nelsono two doubles, and Sidney Nichols a double and single.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print