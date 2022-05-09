Medomak Valley softball raided Camden Hills for a 15-5, five inning mercy ruling win on May 9. Ally Creamer collected the win. The Lady Panthers smashed 19 hits in the win. Medomak batted around in the first inning to score 10 runs. The Panthers were led by Kaylee Kurr with four hits, including a double, Creamer, with two doubles and a single, and Grace White, Eliza Spear and Olivia Pelkey with three hits each. Haley Puchalski hit a two run homerun. Hitting for Camden were Alyssa Bland, Kyra Anderson, Lellia Stone and Lily Griggass with a single each.

