Medomak Valley softball defeated Leavitt 7-3 on April 22. Maddy Boynton stuck out 11 in the win. The Lady Panthers were led at the plate by Haley Puchalski with a double and single, and Addison McCormick and Grace White with two singles each. Leavitt was led by Sarah Perkins with two singles, and Emily Poland a double.

Morse handed Medomak their first loss of the season, 5-1, on April 25 in Bath, Camden Johnson struck out 14 in the win for the Shipbuilders. McCormick took the loss for Medomak (8K, 2, 11H). Morse was led at the plate by Haley Jackson with a double and three singles (2RBI). Kaylee Kurr led Medomak with two singles.

