Medomak Valley softball robbed the Lions den for a 9-4 win on May 25. Addison McCormick collected the win for the Lady Panthers, and Lexi Hopkins took the loss for Belfast.

Hitting for the Lady Panthers were Haley Puchalski with an homerun and single, Grace White a double and single, McCormick and Eliza Spear a triple each, and Ally Creamer a double. Belfast was led by Hopkins with three singles, and Haley Tripp a double,

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print