Medomak Softball Teams, Medomak and GSB Baseball to Face Off in Busline Championships

Softball

Medomak 19 – Belfast 7

The Medomak eighth softball team beat Troy Howard Middle School of Belfast 19-7 to win the Busline League North Division on Monday, June 8 in Waldoboro.

Medomak trailed 4-0 before rallying for five runs in the third inning to take a 5-4 lead. The Riverhawks exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning to put the game out of reach.

Addie Hyler led the Riverhawks offense with a triple, double, and single. Also hitting for the Riverhawks were Natalie Daniels (double and two singles), Kayleigh Lemar (triple), Jules Blake (double), Natalia Powers (single), and Savanah Griffin (single).

Scoring runs for Medomak were Blake 3, Hyler 4, Alex Fullerton 3, Gabby Perfetto 3, Lemar 3, Liberty Leavitt 1, and Powers 2.

Griffin was the starting pitcher for the Panthers. Natalie Daniels relieved Griffin in the first inning, and struck out four batters during the game.

Medomak 24 – Camden-Rockport 4

The Medomak eighth softball team beat Camden-Rockport 24-4 in a Busline League North Division semifinal Thursday, June 4 in Waldoboro.

The Riverhawks trailed 2-0 after the first inning before rallying for five runs in the second inning to take a 5-2 lead. Medomak piled on eleven runs in the third inning to take full command of the game.

Angeline Simmons pitched a complete game for the Riverhawks, striking out five batters to secure the win.

Addie Hyler led the Riverhawks offense with a double and two singles. Also hitting for the Riverhawks were Jules Blake (three singles), Alex Fullerton (two singles), Liberty Leavitt (single), and Natalie Daniels (single).

Medomak 8 – Nobleboro 6

The Medomak seventh softball team beat Nobleboro 8-6 in the Busline League South Division final on Friday, June 5 in Waldoboro. Medomak staked a 3-1 lead in the first inning and held off the Lions the rest of the way to earn a spot in the Busline League championship against Medomak eighth game to be played at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, June 12 in Waldoboro.

Ella Boggs hit three singles to lead the Medomak offense. Makenzie Anderson hit one single to record the only other hit for the Riverhawks.

Starting pitcher Wyman earned the win for Medomak in the pitching circle.

Despite losing 8-6, the Lions outhit the Riverhawks 10-4 in the game. Collecting hits for Nobleboro were Peyton Johnson (two doubles and a single), Brooklyn Reichard (two singles), Maddi Riley (two singles), Ellie Flagg (one double), Ellie Bartrug (one single), Michaela Harrington (one double), and Ava Carter (one double).

Johnson was the starting pitcher for the Lions.

Medomak 17 – GSB 2

The Medomak seventh grade softball team beat Great Salt Bay 17-2 in a Busline League South Division semifinal on Friday, June 5 in Waldoboro. The playoff game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Nomi Boggs led the Panthers offense with a triple and three singles. Ella Boggs hit two doubles and one single, Henley Burns hit a double, and Natalie Thorbjornson hit a single to account for the other Panther hits in the game.

Kallie Wyman pitched a complete game for Medomak and had 12 strikeouts.

Mirabella Hunt hit a home run to lead the Cougars at the plate.

Piper Grant and Taylor Donahue each hit one single for GSB in the contest. Hunt and Grant each scored one run for the Cougars.

Nobleboro 18 – Wiscasset 5

The Nobleboro-Jefferson softball team defeated Wiscasset 18-5 in Busline League playoff action on Thursday, June 4 in Nobleboro.

Peyton Johnson struck out 16 for a no-hit win for the Lions.

Nobleboro-Jefferson jumped out to an 11-0 lead after three innings, highlighted by a two run single from Talia Brown and an RBI single from Ava Carter in the third. Wiscasset plated four runs in the top of the fourth on three walks and two hits batters, with Chloe Erwin and Savanna Alley picking up assists.

Hitting for the Lions were Johnson with three singles, Maddi Riley and Carter two each, and Brown one. Scoring three runs each were Johnson, Ellie Bartrug, and Michaela Harrington. Ellie Flagg and Riley added two runs apiece.

Baseball

Great Salt Bay 10 – Richmond 7

The Great Salt Bay baseball team beat Richmond 10-7 in the Busline League South Division final.

The game was tied 5-5 before the Cougars rallied for a pair of runs to take the lead for good. The Bobcats responded with a run in the top of the sixth inning to close the gap to 7-6, but GSB countered with three of their own in the bottom half to build a 10-6 cushion heading into the final inning.

Paton Grant led the GSB offense with three singles. Other Cougars with hits in the game included David Osier (double, single), Jason Jones (double, single), Sawyer Cheney (two singles), Miles Bowdoin (Double), and Charles Lane (Double).

Great Salt Bay 14 – Boothbay 2

GSB baseball team beat Boothbay 14-2. The Cougars jumped out to a 10-0 lead after three innings and cruised to the win from there.

Judson Henny led the GSB offense with three singles. Other Cougars with hits in the game included Miles Bowdoin (two singles), Charles Lane (double), and Paton Grant, David Osier, Sawyer Cheney, and Jason Jones one single each.

Maddox McHugh blasted a home run to lead Boothbay at the plate. Other Wildcats with hits in the game included: Austin Chryplewicz (double and single), Kameron Fowlie (single), and Iliya Sanborn (single).

Medomak 17 – Camden-Rockport 5

The Medomak eighth baseball team beat Camden-Rockport 17-5 in the Busline League North Division final. The Riverhawks scored six runs in the first inning, and piled on six more in the third, four in the fourth, and one in the fifth to end the game early after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Nathan Day hit two doubles and a single, and Ace Lailer hit a double and two singles to pace the Riverhawks offense. Other Medomak batters that contributed to the teams’ 19 hits in the game include Gardner Gillespie (two singles), Gavin Burns (two singles), Landyn Ambridge (2 singles), Braden McNelly (two singles), Dylan Anderson (two singles), Mahsyn Ward (two singles), Sebastian Langley (one double).

Medomak starting pitcher Ambridge allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks in one inning (one strikeout). He was relieved by McNelly, who allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks (one strikeout) in 1.1 innings. Gillespie finished the game on the mound, allowing one hit and striking out five in 2.2 scoreless innings.

Medomak 13 – Hope-Appleton 1

The Medomak eighth baseball team beat Hope-Appleton 13-1 in a Busline League North Division semifinal.

The Riverhawks scored a pair of runs in the first inning, and Hope-Appleton countered with one run in the second. Medomak scored one run in the third inning, four in the fourth, and six in the fifth to end the game early due to the mercy rule.

Ace Lailer led the Riverhawks offense with four singles. Six other Riverhawks had one hit in the game, including Nathan Day (triple), Gavin Burns (triple), Gardner Gillespie (double), Braden McNelly (single), Landyn Ambridge (single), and Dylan Anderson (single).

Gillespie pitched a complete game for the Riverhawks allowing three hits and no walks in five innings while striking out 13.

Richmond 14 – Medomak 4

The Medomak 7th baseball lost 14 4 to Richmond on Thursday, June 4 in Waldoboro. Richmond led 6-2 after the third inning and then tacked on runs in each of the next four innings to secure the victory that eliminated the Riverhawks from the playoffs.

S. Rogers (2RBI, 2SB) led the Riverhawks at the plate with a double and a single. J. Havener (1R, 1RBI) hit a single to record the only other hit for Medomak.

Reed Kavanagh allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out seven Bobcats in three innings on the mound for the Riverhawks. A. Simmons relieved Kavanagh, and allowed three earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out a pair in 2.2 innings. Rogers closed the game on the mound for Medomak, allowing four earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter in 1.1 innings.

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