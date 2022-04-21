Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Medomak softball win battle of Panthers by going small Medomak 6 - Waterville 4

at

Medomak Valley softball opened their KVAC season with a 6-4 win over visiting Waterville on April 20. Maddy Boynton struck out nine in the win, and Raylee Gilbert eight in the loss.

Waterville took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third. Medomak scored all six of their runs in the bottom of the third on six bunts and four errors. Haley Puchalski and Kytanna Williamson had a single each for Medomak. Waterville scattered eight hits, led by a double and single from Kodah Aldrick, and two singles each from Gillian Poulin and Rylee Lint

Kaylee Kurr muscles her way past Waterville’s catcher, as Raylee Gilbertsreaches for the ball. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^