Medomak Softball Wins Class B State Championship

The Medomak Valley softball team won the Class B state championship over Hermon 1-0 the afternoon of Saturday, June 21 at University of Maine Orono.

Medomak scored its run in the fifth inning when Kendall Simmons hit a lead-off triple and came home on a Grace Havener single.

In addition to Simmons’ triple and Havener’s three singles (1RBI), hits for the Panthers included a double by Arianna Sproul and a single by Claudia Feeley.

Panthers pitcher Sidney Nichols struck out 12 in the win.

On their road to the state championship, the No. 3 seed Panthers upset No. 1 seed York 5-0 to win the Class B South regional championship on Tuesday, June 17. Top-seeded Hermon defeated No. 2 seed Old Town 6-4 to win the B North regional championship the same day.


