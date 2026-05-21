The Medomak softball team’s undefeated season came to a halt in dramatic fashion in a 17-16 loss to Gardiner on Monday, May 18 in Gardiner. Two of the best softball teams in the state traded leads throughout the first four innings of the high scoring affair before the Tigers were able to hold off the Panthers in the final three innings.

The Tigers led 6-1 after the first inning, but the Panthers responded with five runs in the top of the second inning to tie it 6-6. Gardiner tacked on a run in the bottom of the second before Medomak exploded for eight runs in the third to take a commanding 14-7 lead. Kendall Simmons capped off the Panthers’ eight-run rally by hitting a grand slam.

Once again, Gardiner’s offense fired back, this time with six runs in the bottom of the third to narrow the margin to one, 13-14. The Tigers continued their offensive surge with four more runs in the fourth inning to claim a 17-14 lead.

Medomak did not go down to their first defeat easily, as they rallied for a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Gardiner shut down the Panthers in the final inning to escape with the 17-16 win.

Prior to Gardiner’s 17-run onslaught on Monday, the Panthers had allowed a total of four runs across their previous 10 games.

The Tigers were also the first team to put a dent into Medomak ace pitcher Sidney Nicholls’s season in the pitching circle. Nicholls allowed six earned runs on two hits, two walks, and a hit batter before leaving the mound with one out in the first inning.

Kendall Wyman relieved Nicholls and gave up six earned runs on seven hits and eight walks in 5.1 innings of work. Rheanne Simmons relieved Wyman and allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk while recording one out in her first action on the mound this season.

The Panthers banged out 11 hits in the game. Arianna Sproul (2RBI) clubbed a double and two singles, Claudia Feeley (1R, 2RBI) hit a double and one single, Kendall Simmons (3R, 4RBI) hit a home run and a single, Rheanne Simmons (2R, 3RBI) hit a triple, and Peyton Eaton (2R, 2RBI, 3SB), Jennika Schumann, and McKenna Hertel (3R, 1SB) each hit one single. Caroline Snell (2R) scored a pair of runs.

Abby Prue hit three singles and knocked in five runs to lead the Tigers offense.

Gardiner improved to 8-1 and rank in the top spot in Class B North. Medomak fell to 10-1 with the loss and remain at the top of the Heal Point Standings in Class B South.

Medomak 3 – Leavitt 0

Sidney Nicholls pitched a complete game no-hitter while shutting out Leavitt in a Class B South showdown on Saturday, May 16 in Waldoboro. The Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the first inning off Leavitt ace Hailey Cyr in a duel between two of the top pitchers in Class B South. Cyr gave up two earned runs on five hits and did not allow a walk while striking out three in a complete game effort.

Medomak tacked on a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to provide some breathing room before Leavitt’s final at-bat in the seventh. Peyton Eaton got on base due to a Leavitt error and scored when Arianna Sproul blasted a home run to deep right field to boost the Panthers to a three-run lead.

After Nicholl’s whiffed the first two Hornet batters in the final inning, second baseman Grace Havener leaped to snare a hard line drive to preserve Nicholl’s no hitter while recording the final out of the game.

Nicholls walked two Hornets and struck out 13.

Sproul (1R, 2RBI) led the Panthers offense with a home run and a single. Eaton (1R), Claudia Feeley (1RBI), and Jennika Schumann each hit one single for Medomak. Pinch runner Caroline Snell scored one run.

The Medomak defense did not make any errors in the game.

Medomak 7 – Erskine 0

The Medomak Valley softball team beat Erskine 7-0 on Wednesday, May 13 in South China. Medomak jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and tacked on another pair in the third as they cruised to a Class B South victory over the Eagles.

The Panthers banged out 13 hits in the contest. Jennika Schumann (2R) hit a double and two singles, Kendall Wyman (2R, 2RBI, 1SB) hit three singles, Kendall Simmons (1R, 2RBI) hit a pair of doubles, Peyton Eaton (1R), Claudia Feeley (1R, 1RBI), and Grace Havener (2RBI) had a single each.

Sidney Nicholls allowed two hits and did not give up a walk while striking out 13 Eagles in her seven innings of work in the Medomak pitching circle.

Grace Havener fields a ground ball during Medomak’s 3-0 win over Leavitt on Saturday, May 16 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo) McKenna Hertel makes a catch in right field during Medomak’s 3-0 win over Leavitt on Saturday, May 16 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Peyton Eaton hustles to reach first base during the sixth inning of Medomak’s 3-0 win over Leavitt on Saturday, May 16 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo)

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