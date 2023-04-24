Advanced Search
Medomak splits games at Leavitt April 22

Medomak Valley split with Leavitt on April 22. The Panther baseball squad defeated Leavitt 4-2. Medomak scored all four runs in the fourth inning with a two out rally. Chase Peaslee started the rally with a single, and Matt Holbrook ended it with a two runs single. Holbrook went the distance in the win.

Medomak softball lost 4-3 to Leavitt. The Lady Panthers were led at the plate by Haley Puchalski with a double and two singles. Leavitt was led by Maddy Dutil with two doubles, and Sam DeBloise with a double and single.

Haley Puchalski is called out at the plate by Leavitt catcher Emily Poland in the top of the sixth inning. (Paula Roberts photo)

