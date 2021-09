Medomak Valley split Homecoming soccer games at Erskine Academy on Sat., Sept. 11. Medomak boys lost 2-1 to the Eagles. Brady Kirkpatrick and Holden McKenney scored for Erskine, and Mohamedi Ngido for the Panthers.

Medomak girls defeated Erskine 2-1. Annie Vannoy converted a Alyssa Creamer throw-in in the first half, and scored a second half penalty kick for the Panthers. Eagle Gabriella Sasse scored for Erskine

