Medomak splits with Oceanside Panther softball wins 2-0, Oceanside baseball 3-1

at

Medomak Valley and Oceanside battled it out on the Panther diamonds on May 15.

Medomak softball defeated Oceanside 2-0. The Panthers scored both runs in the second inning on two walks, a throwing error and a RBI single to Kaylee Kurr. Maddy Boynton struck out 10 in the win.  Aubrey Hoose gave up two hits in the loss.

Oceanside baseball took advantage of two errors in the first inning to take a two run lead on a Jacob Watkinson double. They added a run in the fifth on a single to Gavin Ripley and RBI double to Taygen McAllister.

Medomak scored a run in the fifth on singles to Staples and Porter Gahagan (RBI). The Panthers loaded up the bases in the sixth inning, but with one out, Oceanside turned a 5-2-3 double play to get out of the jam.

Jaiden Starr makes the catch at second to force out Oceanside’s Bryson Maddox. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley third baseman Olivia Pelkey makes the catch on a foul ball. (Paula Roberts photo)

Watkinson went the distance in the win for the Mariners. Matt Holbrook took the loss for Medomak.

