Medomak sports moved up to beat the rain. LA tennis postponed Tuesday, May 2

at

Medomak Valley girls tennis match with start at 2:45 on May 2, instead of 4 p.m. to beat the incoming rain.

Medomak Valley JV baseball and softball games against Lincoln Academy will start earlier  at 3:15 p.m. to beat the incoming rain.

Medomak 7th baseball and softball will host Wiscasset at 3:15 p.m.

Medomak 8th baseball and softball games scheduled for May have been postponed. Likely make-up on Sat., May 6 at 10 a.m.

Lincoln Academy boys and girls tennis matches, scheduled for May 2 have been postponed. They have been moved  to Thursday, Mat 4 at 4 p.m., girls at LA and boys at Morse

Lincoln Academy baseball and softball games at Camden have been moved to Tuesday, May 23 at 4:30 p.m.

