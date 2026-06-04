Medomak Summer Basketball Camp Begins June 29

Medomak Valley will host summer boys youth basketball camp over three sessions this summer beginning Monday, June 29.

The first two sessions for boys entering grades 2-10 run Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2 and Monday, July 6 through Thursday, July 9. Students entering grades 2-5 will have camp from 8:30-10 a.m. and for those entering grades 6-10 from 10:15 a.m. to noon. The cost for both weeks is $90 or $50 for one week.

Panther Pride Camp for boys entering grades 5-10 will be held Monday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $65.

Registration will be the first day of each session or can be completed in advance. Payments should be made out to Medomak Valley All-Sports Booster Club and mailed with completed registration form to Nick DePatsy, P.O. Box 787,

Waldoboro, ME 04572

For more information, call DePatsy at 542-3671 or email nick.depatsy@fivetowns.net.

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