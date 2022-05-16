Medomak Summer Basketball Camp

Medomak Valley summer boys basketball camp will be held in three sessions beginning on Monday, June 27.

Week 1 (June 27-30): Camp for kids entering grades 2-5 will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. and grades 6-10 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Week 2 (July 5-8): Camp for kids entering grades 2-5 will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. and grades 6-10 from 1:30-3 p.m..

Week three (July 11-14): Camp for kids entering grades 2-5 will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. and grades 6-10 from 10-11:30 a.m.

The cost of one week is $40, two weeks $75, and three weeks $105. Camp will be held at the Medomak Middle School. Registration will be held the first day of camp.

Registration forms and payment can also be made out to Medomak Valley All-Sports Booster Club, c/o of Medomak Valley boys basketball and mailed to Nick DePatsy, P.O. Box 787, Waldoboro, ME, 04572.

For more information, email DePatsy at 542-3671 or email nick.depatsy@fivetowns.net.

