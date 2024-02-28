The next generation of the Medomak Valley versus Lincoln Academy rivalry is alive and kicking. Medomak surged in the fourth quarter to a 62-60 triumph over the Eagles in the first match of the Lincoln Academy 8th Grade Invitational on Tuesday, Feb. 27 in the Eagles nest. According to Lincoln Academy basketball guru Phil Page, the Tournament is a late winter tradition that is in its 44th year. Camden Hills and Oceanside were set to square off later in the second game of the tournament. Medomak will play the winner of that match at 6:30 on Wednesday, Feb. 28 for the championship, and the Eagles will face the loser in the consolation game at 5:00 PM.

Lincoln Academy’s Nelson Bailey Gym was loud as the two teams exchanged leads and battled it out all the way to the final buzzer. Medomak led 18-17 after the first quarter and extended it to 37-30 at the half. That was the largest lead that either team would enjoy the rest of the game. The two young squads played at a frenetic, turnover-prone tempo for most of the game – perhaps nervous in the presence of eager fans and their future high school coaches.

The Eagles grasped the momentum in the third quarter and rallied to a 51-49 lead heading into the final stanza. Down the stretch, the rivals exchanged the lead many times but it would remain within 4 points until Medomak surged behind clutch shooting in the back half of the fourth quarter to pull ahead 62-57 with 53 seconds remaining. The Eagles clawed their way back to 62-60 and had the ball in the closing seconds but the Medomak defense was able to close out the game.

Brody Day was the primary ball-handler for the Eagles and led them in scoring with 13 points. Also scoring for the 8th grade Lincoln Academy prospects were Drew Nichols 12, Deklin DiMauro 10, Colin Mitchell 7, Elijah Libby 6, Tyson Brown 6, Max Blake 2, Wesley Poole 2 and Brady Weaver 2. Silas Ripley led Medomak with 18 points. Also scoring for the 8th grade Panthers were Jacoby McDaniel 9, Carter Jackson 6, Jaydiin Ruiz-Sandoval 6, Owen Anderson 5, Judd Gamage 5, Liam Doughty 5, Logan Brown 4 and Noah Lash 2.

