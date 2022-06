Medomak to host three Busline League division championships

Medomak Middle and High School will host three Busline League Division championship on Sat., June. 3.

In the South Division softball championship, Medomak will host Great Salt Bay School at 11 a.m. on the high school field.

In the South Division baseball championship, Medomak will host Oceanside at 11 a.m. on the middle school field.

In the North Division softball championship, Medomak will host Belfast at 10 a.m., on the middle school field.

